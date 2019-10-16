(Burlington Junction) -- A professional wrestling event honoring the life and legacy of Harley Race takes place at West Nodaway High School in Burlington Junction this Saturday night.
A native of the Nodaway County community of Quitman, Race tragically passed away on August 1st. He was 76. A professional wrestling legend, Race won the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) Heavyweight Championship eight times and was the first NWA United States Heavyweight Champion. He is one of six men inducted into the WWE, NWA, Professional Wrestling and Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame. Race's son, Leland Race, spoke with KMA Wednesday morning to reflect on his father's life and the impact he made on the wrestling industry.
"His contributions to this industry are absolutely limitless," Leland said. "He achieved fame and notoriety pretty much that nobody else has been able to achieve, that standard and height that he achieved, in a really long time."
Leland says his father was one of the last ever traveling world heavyweight champions.
"He would go from company to company, territory to territory, and defend the NWA World Heavyweight Championship Title," Leland said. "He did it with pride and he did it with respect and dignity."
Leland Race says Saturday's show will be featured inside the West Nodaway High School gym and will showcase five professional wrestling matches.
"We will be putting on a professional wrestling event and we will showcase our talent that is tomorrow's generation of professional wrestling on that night," Leland said. "We'll kind of get two birds with one stone because we are doing this as a fundraiser for the West Nodaway Band Boosters."
West Nodaway Superintendent Shannon Nolte tells KMA News that the school district was more than pleased to learn all proceeds will go towards the school's band booster club.
"Our band booster club has been newly formed and is trying to revitalize our band and music program here at West Nodaway," Nolte said. "They will be doing the concessions that night, so all of that concession money will go towards the band booster club. It will get some funds started for the purchasing of instruments and so on and so forth."
Among the five matches on Saturday night's card, the main event will feature Leland Race challenging Derek Stone for the World League Wrestling Heavyweight Championship. In a Facebook video released Tuesday night, the champion Stone expressed no sympathy for Leland in his quest to take Stone's belt in front of Harley's home community.
"Well, Leland, I will beat you and I will show the world that the legacy doesn't quite add up to Derek Stone's standards," Stone said. "Sure you've held this title before, but you've never beaten somebody like me. You will find out that this storybook ending you've had in mind, the fact you'll be there close to your old man's hometown and you'll win this title and everything is going to be good, let me tell you something kid--fairy tales aren't real."
KMA then asked Leland Race about Stone's comments in his Wednesday morning interview.
"If Derek Stone wants to sit there and run his mouth, that's fine," Leland responded. "But at some point in time you have to put up or shut up. On the 19th of October, it's time to put up or shut up. That night when he steps in the ring with me, he knows there's a real good chance that he will walk out with a bag that weighs 12 pounds less because I will be beating him in the center of that ring for the WLW Heavyweight Championship Title."
Tickets to the show are being sold at Goff Home Grocery in Burlington Junction, Maryville Florists, and online at harleyrace.com. They will also be sold at the door for $12 general admission and $17 for ringside. Doors open at 6 p.m. with bell time set for 7 p.m. West Nodaway is located at 17665 Highway 136 in Burlington Junction. In addition to the wrestling matches, former WWE Tag-Team Champion Trevor Murdoch will be in attendance to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. For more information on the event, contact World League Wrestling at 573-392-4100.