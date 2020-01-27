(Logan) -- The Harrison County Office of the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has appointed a new youth coordinator, according to County Director Carter Oliver.
Oliver tells KMA that Toni Wiese has been selected to fill the role of Dee Colwell, who retired in October.
"We are really excited to have her and see where the 4H program goes," Oliver said of the hiring.
Wiese is a native of Fremont, Nebraska and is a graduate of Wayne State College.
Wiese's duties in Harrison County will include managing the 4H Program.