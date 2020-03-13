(Des Moines) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the state now has 17 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus or COVID-19.
The latest person to test positive is from Harrison County, while Pottawattamie and Carroll counties each have one case. Johnson County has 14. Reynolds says 15 of the 17 cases are linked to an Egyptian cruise and the other two are travel-related.
"At this time, Iowa is not experiencing community spread of the virus," said Reynolds. "However, we anticipate it will happen and now is the time to prepare."
Reynolds says state employees will have their travel restricted in an effort to limit exposure.
"At this time, we are ceasing all non-essential business travel by state employees," said Reynolds. "We are also asking that employees speak with their supervisor and follow the guidance of the CDC regarding their personal travel. If a state employee travels to an effected, they will be expected to self-isolate at home for 14 days before they return to work."
Leaders from several school districts around the state met with Reynolds’ staff Friday, as governors in seven other states have ordered public schools to shut their doors. Reynolds says her administration is not taking that step yet.
"The Department of Public Health and the Department of Education do not recommend closing schools at this time," said Reynolds. "Please know that the Department of Public Health and the Department of Education are here to help you when the time does come or if you have questions, don't hesitate to reach out to them. Now is the time for a measured and responsible approach."
Reynolds also says she will be bringing leaders from the state’s largest hospitals next week to the Emergency Operations Center to make sure they are on the same page as the government when it comes to response.
"We will meet with them to discuss and coordinate plans for resources and staffing needs in our hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities across the state," said Reynolds.
The Iowa Department of Public Health says it is still monitoring 120 Iowans for coronavirus. The president Friday declared a national emergency in response to the virus.