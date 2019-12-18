(Maitland) -- A Mills County man was injured in a northwest Missouri crash Tuesday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a crash around 11:15 a.m. on Missouri Highway 113, five miles south of Maitland. The patrol says 56-year-old Stephen D. Ferguson was driving a 1995 Mack dump truck northbound on the highway, when the vehicle traveled off the south side of the roadway.
The dump truck entered a ditch and came to rest on its passenger side. Ferguson was taken to Community Hospital-Fairfax by Atchison Holt Ambulance with moderate injuries. The Holt County Sheriff's Office, Mound City Rural Fire and Atchison Holt Ambulance assisted the state patrol at the scene.