(Fairfax) -- One person was killed and two injured in a two-vehicle, head-on collision in Atchison County late Tuesday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Jeremy D. Legg of Anchorage, Alaska was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on U.S. Highway 59 3 miles north of Fairfax. Authorities say Legg's southbound 1997 Buick Le Sabre traveled into the path of a northbound 2020 Chrysler Pacifica driven by 65-year-old Glenn K. Rolf of Tarkio, and struck Rolf's vehicle head on. The accident occurred at around 8 p.m.
Glenn Rolf and a passenger, 64-year-old Barbara C. Rolf of Tarkio, were taken by Atchison Holt EMS to Community Hospital Fairfax with serious injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.