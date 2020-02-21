(Greenfield) – Two people were killed, two injured in a two-vehicle accident in Adair County Friday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred on 260th Street east of Winding Avenue. Authorities say a 1999 Ford Escort driven by a 16-year-old was eastbound when it collided head-on with a westbound 2017 Dodge Durango driven by 26-year-old Marriah Love of Orient in the center of the gravel roadway.
The 16-year-old driver and a 15-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Names of the juveniles killed have not been released. Love was taken by private vehicle to Adair County Hospital in Greenfield with minor injuries. A 3-year-old passenger was transported via Lifeflight Helicopter to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines with serious injuries.