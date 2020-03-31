(Des Moines) -- Health officials in Iowa say it could be another two or three weeks before the state sees its peak in new coronavirus cases.
Governor Kim Reynolds' office released updated numbers Tuesday afternoon that show the state with 497 positive cases of the disease -- including one additional death to push the statewide total to seven. To date, there have been nearly 6,900 negative tests conducted between the State Hygienic Lab and private labs in the state. Reynolds says the state currently has the capacity to test 1,761 patients and she has been working with the federal government to get more testing supplies into the state.
"Not only have we been able to work through the National Governor's Association and have the chair issue some of the requests on behalf of governors all across the country, but we also each have an opportunity to put in or to talk and bring up specific requests, issues or problems we may have," said Reynolds.
Reynolds says she participates in a regular conference call between governors, Vice President Mike Pence and members of the administration's coronavirus taskforce. She says President Trump is frequently on the calls as well to address specific concerns. In addition to testing supplies themselves, Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter says the labs are limited by staffing to process the tests.
"In addition to supplies, there is a staffing resource component," said Reisetter. "We continue to offer support to the State Hygienic Lab so that they can ramp up and be as effective as possible in conducting as many tests as they have access to and staffing to support."
A recent study from the University of Washington estimates that Iowa could see as many as 777 deaths as a result of the pandemic. While declining to cite specific numbers, Reisetter says the state's data suggests we will see the highest use of healthcare resources in mid-to-late April.
"Based on all of those measures that have been taken in our state, based on the case counts that we see, the severity of the case counts that we see, the average age of our population -- we are looking at all of those things, and that's why we think this at this particular point in time and based on the experience in other states that we could see that peak within the next two-to-three weeks," said Reisetter.
Reynolds says her team is continuously updating their modeling data to make predictions on what will happen in the state. She says the federal government could also be helping to make that data more precise.
"The CDC and the administration talked about new metrics that they were going to make available to states that we can use in some of the modeling that we're doing, so that we can start to be consistent in what we're using for metrics," said Reynolds.
Currently, 61 Iowans are hospitalized with the virus. The largest outbreak in the state is in Linn County in eastern Iowa, which has confirmed 90 cases.