(Omaha) -- There's no relief in sight in terms of moisture along the Missouri River basin for the remainder of the year.
Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the National Weather Service updated the conditions along the river in a conference call with stakeholders late Thursday afternoon. Kevin Low of the weather service's Missouri River Basin River Forecast Center, says areas along the basin have "hydrologically active" over the past few months.
"We have had precipitation across the entire Missouri River basin," said Low, "with significant rainfall occurring over eastern Montana, all of North Dakota, eastern South Dakota, and across Iowa into northern Missouri. Some locations received in excess of 400% above normal for this period of time. Many locations have received in excess of six inches of rainfall, and some pockets have received in excess of 10 inches."
Additionally, Low says early season snowpack is building in Montana, Wyoming and the Dakotas. And, more was expected from a major early-season snowstorm hitting the Northern Plains this weekend. Low expects no break from the heavy moisture that's plagued the region throughout the year.
"Unfortunately, the long-range outlook favors the odds of a wetter-than-normal condition remaining for the Missouri River Basin at least through January," said Low. "The National Weather Service will issue the first quantitative spring flood outlook for the river basin in February, 2020."
Kevin Grode is with the corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. Grode says the basin runoff forecast above Sioux City is two-and-a-half times above average as of Thursday.
"The upper basin runoff observed is 54.7 million acre feet," said Grode. "So, that means that the 2019 runoff has already exceeded the 1997 total runoff volume, which was 49 million acre feet, and until this year, was the second-highest runoff in 121 years of record keeping.
"If realized, the forecast for 2019 of 61.0 million acre feet would equal the previous record runoff that was established in 2011," he added.
Grode says corps officials projected the October runoff as three times above the long term average. If realized, he says it would set a runoff record for this month.
"Now, we're expecting three times average, largely in part to the tributaries that are continuing to flow above average due to the September rains," said Grode, "along with the soil moisture conditions being extremely wet. This all limits infiltration from any rain events."
He adds current projections place November and December runoff as twice above average. Meanwhile, releases from the Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota will hold at 80,000 cubic feet per second through November, then reduced to 22,000 cfs in mid-December.