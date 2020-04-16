(KMAland) -- Even though we are nearly one month into Spring, KMAland is bracing for one last taste of winter Thursday.
Large portions of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri are under a winter storm warning through 7 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Services predicts heavy snowfall at rates of between one-to-two inches per hour at times. Megan Mulford is a meteorologist with Weatherology. She says snowfall predictions increase east of KMAland.
"With the models now agreeing more, we're going to see a lot of snow across eastern Nebraska into southern Iowa and into northwestern Illinois," said Mulford. "Some areas of southern Iowa could see anywhere from nine up to 13 inches of snow. That continues into the northwestern parts of Illinois as we head through the day, into tonight and tomorrow. We're seeing this thin area of these basically high snow accumulations."
Temperatures are expected to stay in the lower 30s through most of the day Thursday. Mulford says driving conditions will deteriorate quickly through the day.
"If you do have to get out and about, make sure you take it slow out there," said Mulford. "Winds won't be terrible, we should see wind gusts as high as 25 miles per hour. Make sure you drive slow out there. That will be out of the area as we head into tomorrow. A high pressure system builds in and we'll have sunny skies with a high of 44."
With the snowfall coming later in the year, Mulford says to expect a heavy, wet covering.
"Just because it's in this time of March or April you have a lot more moisture to work with," said Mulford. "It's going to be some of that heavier snow as this low is coming out of Colorado."
In addition to winter storm warnings, other portions of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through Friday morning.