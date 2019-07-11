(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Police Department has a new officer on its force.
During Wednesday evening's Clarinda City Council meeting, Jay Heiny was administered the Oath of Office for his new post by Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News that Heiny is a southwest Iowa native.
"He is actually from Avoca, so he's not from too far from here," McClarnon said. "He did attend Northwest Missouri State University and Iowa Western Community College."
Officer Heiny started his duties on June 24th, and now will undergo field training and attend the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy's basic recruit class fall session.
"Police Chief (Brothers) went through the hiring process and what everyone had to go through to get to this point," McClarnon said. "After he gave a brief history of that, he then went ahead and proceeded to swear in officer Jay Heiny. He is now officially sworn in. He will be leaving for the police academy on September 3rd."
In other business, McClarnon says the city council approved a resolution that terminates a development agreement with Shopko Stores.
"As everyone knows, Shopko did end up closing their doors earlier this year," McClarnon said. "The city of Clarinda was actually in the middle of a development agreement with them. Obviously, they didn't fulfill their part of the agreement because they closed their doors."
Shopko opened in Clarinda in March, 2016--about six months after officials with the Green Bay-based retailer originally visited the community. Clarinda officials and Shopko had agreed on a $300,000 development agreement spread over five years. Shopko replaced the former Alco store, which closed after that company liquidated all of its assets as part of a bankruptcy deal.
"Shopko Stores was communicated with and they were sent a certified letter to let them know this was going to happen," McClarnon said. "They did not show up or send any kind of letter to the city. The council went ahead and unanimously approved the resolution."
The council also finished the process of creating a tax increment financing area, and the approval of a development agreement, with Agriland FS.