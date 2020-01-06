(KMAland) -- As we ring in the new year, one popular resolution is to give up smoking and other tobacco products.
Parade Magazine says quitting smoking remains the seventh-most popular resolution behind things like losing weight, living a healthier lifestyle and saving more money. Brandy Powers is tobacco prevention coordinator for six southwest Iowa counties. She says cigarettes remain the most popular form of tobacco used in the state.
"Tobacco or nicotine as a whole isn't cheap at all, so we're seeing that rate decrease of adult smokers," said Powers. "But, now we're seeing an increase in electronic cigarette and e-cigarette devices. They are becoming very popular with adults and very much so with youth."
Just over 17 percent of adults in Iowa are smokers and one-in-four adults uses some form of tobacco. Powers says quitting has instant benefits.
"In as little as 20 minutes, your heart rate and your blood pressure will drop," said Powers. "Everything increases from there, as to the benefits you gain. Within 12 hours, the carbon monoxide level in your blood drops to normal. One of the biggest things if you can quit for one year, your excess risk of coronary heart disease is half of a continued smoker."
Help is available for those wishing to stop using tobacco in the new year. Powers says studies show taking a two-step approach to quitting is most effective.
"Having the medication or the replacement like the patch, lozenges or gum on top of a quit coach or a quit counseling service, makes it twice as likely that you'll stay quit," said Powers. "It's a two-part system. It treats the addiction and the mental process of it as well."
Quit coaches are available to Iowans for free through Quitline Iowa. Powers says a coach will help set up an individualized plan for each person.
"They prepare you for your quit date," said Powers. "They are not going to make you quit right away. Quitting cold turkey is not a good way to quit. They are going to help you lead up to that quit date. They will give you tips and support to help live a tobacco and nicotine-free life. They are going to offer advice and information if you are thinking about medication."
To get in touch with a quit coach, you can call (800) Quit-Now or visit the Quitline Iowa website.