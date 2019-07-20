(Omaha) -- Construction is underway on a $27.5 million upgrade at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha.
The project will renovate the former bear area into a state-of-the-art exhibit for sea lions. The expansion is expected to be open by Labor Day of 2020. Zoo Director Dennis Pate says the zoo is repurposing the former retaining wall to create a 275,000 gallon pool for the sea lions.
"We've got a 40-foot long piece of acrylic that's going to fit in there that will give you a fantastic deep water view of sea lions as they are swimming by," said Pate.
Other features include an enclosed pupping beach for mothers to care for pups before they are able to swim. The exhibit will also have an ampitheater for public displays with sea lions and their handlers.
"We expect this to be the exhibit that other people travel to to see how they can make it even better when they do it," said Pate. "This will be -- state-of-the-art is a little overused -- but no one will have all the features that we're going to build into this one."
The pool will also feature a wave-maker and warm and cool spots around the pool so that the animals have their choice of temperature.
Audio for this story is courtesy of WOWT.