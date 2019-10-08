(Burlington Junction) -- Cleanup continues from an accident in Nodaway County earlier this week.
The Missouri Department of Transportation says U.S. Highway 71 will close Wednesday between north of U.S. Highway 136 and the Iowa/Missouri line to clear cargo from the shoulder of the roadway. The road was closed Monday due to a stalled truck. A towing company was able to clear the truck, however the cargo it was hauling remains on the side of the road, and will require a crane to be brought in to move it.
MoDOT officials say the closure begins at 1 p.m. and is expected to last an hour. During the closure, motorists will be detoured across Highway 136 at Burlington Junction to U.S. Highway 59.
More information is available from the MoDOT website.