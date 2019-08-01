(Percival) -- Highway 2 is now open from Interstate 29 to the Missouri River.
According to the Iowa DOT, traffic will use the westbound lanes in a head-to-head pattern until work begins on a long term solution to address flooding. Levee realignment and construction of an overflow bridge is expected to be completed in the spring of 2020.
In an interview with KMA News earlier this week, DOT transportation planner Scott Suhr said motorists should expect head-to-head traffic in the westbound lanes of Highway 2 for the foreseeable future.
"I do want to caution people--that will probably be that situation for a year," said Suhr, "because they're now working on the overflow bridges that were let on July 2nd--and that work is occurring in the eastbound lane. Mobility will be restored, but it won't be the full four lanes. It will just be in the two westbound lanes."
Highway 2 was closed after floodwaters swamped the roadway in mid-March. DOT officials reopened the highway in May, only to close it again after heavy rainfall prompted a second round of flooding.