(Shenandoah) -- Motorists using two southwest Iowa highways only have a few more weeks of inconvenience to go.
Weather permitting, work on Highway 48 between Essex and Shenandoah, and Highway 34 in Mills and Montgomery County is expected to be completed by early September. Scott Suhr is District 4 planner for the Iowa Department of Transportation. Suhr recently received an update on both projects.
"I spoke with Scott Nixon, who's the resident construction engineer in charge of that project (48)," said Nixon. "He indicated with me that they should be done with the asphalt on 48 this week. Then after they get done with that, they'll continue to put rock on the shoulders, and that should be completed in the near future. Then once they get done with that, they're going to start back on U.S. 34--and that should be complete as far as the asphalt is concerned in a couple of weeks."
When completed, Suhr says motorists will enjoy much smoother driving surfaces.
"Both of them were resurfacing projects--asphalt resurfacing projects--where they went through," he said, "where they actually milled a portion of the roadway off, or they did cold in-place recycling--I believe it was cold in-place recycling--on 48, then they replaced it with two lifts of asphalt on top. So, it should be a much smoother ride than what we had, and the roadway should last much longer than what is currently there. So, both of them have been major improvements to both roadways."
In addition, work continues on a roadway still closed due to flooding. Suhr says progress is reported on repairs to Highway 333 southwest of Hamburg.
"We've got some bridge approaches that we've got to replace," said Suhr. "We're also working with the railroad to do some approaches near the railroad tracks. We've got some roadway that needs to be replaced, and they're currently working on that. I don't know exactly when they plan on being done, but I know they're in there working."
Suhr adds Highway 275 south of Hamburg remains blocked by HESCO bags used to keep floodwaters out of the community. He hopes the bags will be removed soon. Suhr reminds motorists to check conditions on these and other road projects at the DOT's website, 511ia.org.
"That's a good site to go to if you're planning to go through the state of Iowa," he said. "It has cameras that you can see what the roadway is actually like. You can see the construction projects actually taking place throughout the state, as well as in the winter months. You can track a plow and see what the pavement conditions are like during the winter months."