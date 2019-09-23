(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials continue efforts to dispose of longtime city-owned properties.
Meeting in regular session at City Hall Tuesday evening at 6, the Shenandoah City Council holds a public hearing on the proposed sale of property located between 1886 and 1890 U.S. Highway 59. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News it's an old building the city wants to get rid of.
"It's one of our old well houses," said Lyman, "and, the owners of McNeilly's (Garage Doors), and G Systems have approached the city, with the intent to buy that, and then the action thereof,"
Council members are also expected to set a public hearing on another city-owned property, as well. Also on the agenda: the acceptance of Iowa Department of Transportation grants for two projects at Shenandoah Regional Airport.
"It's two separate grants," he said. "One is to build a new T-style hangar, and one to build the lanes around that new hangar."
Council members will also consider a number of consent agenda items, and one requested street closure, as well.