(Rock Port) -- After 217 days of flooding, damage, repair, reflooding and more repair, U.S. Highway 136 has reopened from Interstate 29 to the Missouri River.
Missouri Department of Transportation officials closed the highway due to the Missouri River flooding back on March 15th. Crews from Phillips Hardy, Incorporated, working with MoDOT, spent approximately 60 days removing debris and completing extensive roadway repairs. Larry Jacobson is resident engineer with MoDOT's Maryville project office. Jacobson tells KMA News a third round of flooding in September delayed plans for an earlier reopening.
"Late August is when all the waters had started to recede," said Jacobson. "So, we were able to get in there, and repair the shoulders that had scoured out. We had two large holes in the roadway where the Missouri River was flowing where it shouldn't be. We've done some bridge stabilization to a bridge structure between Rock Port and Phelps City where it had scoured quite a bit around the supports."
Jacobson says construction crews filled and resurfaced two large areas where the roadbed had washed away.
"The two locations that we had were really close to Route D, and had taken the whole roadway out," he said, "and had just devastated that location. Then, all the areas where the river was flowing over the roadway, it ate out the backside of the roadway, and even encroached into the roadway, and taking out the slopes and the fill."
Crews also repaired the approach and bridge near Phelps City. Both that bridge and the Brownville Bridge have been reopened as well. Jacobson says the damage incurred by this year's flooding has been longer lasting than the 2011 incident.
"2011 seemed to be a quick up, and one month of flooding, then back down," he said. "What we're seeing this year with all the levee breaks on the Missouri--and the continuing high water--the damage is more long term scours, where it continuously flows over the roadway, and takes out the pavement. We didn't see nearly as much as that back in 2011."
While 136 has been reopened, MoDOT officials say several routes in northwest Missouri still are swamped, including U.S. Highway 159 in Holt County. More road information is available from MoDOT's website.