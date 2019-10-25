(Clarinda) -- Page County authorities have called off the search for a Clarinda man missing since Tuesday.
County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the search for 68-year-old Dale Allen Hodtwalker was suspended late Thursday afternoon after speaking with his family, plus area landowners, farmers, medical personnel, search team members and law enforcement. Palmer says the decision to suspend the search was made only after every possible resource had been used.
Hodtwalker was last seen by family members at their residence Tuesday between 4-and-5 a.m. Anyone with information about Hodtwalker or his whereabouts should contact the Page County Sheriff's Office at 712-542-5193. Palmer says any or all leads will be followed up immediately.