(Oregon) -- Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident in Holt County early Friday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on southbound Interstate 29, approximately 5 miles east of Oregon. Authorities say a 2002 Lincoln Navigator driven by 77-year-old Jerry Murr of Fairfax was southbound when it traveled off the east side of the roadway. The vehicle then went airborne after it struck the emergency crossover. It then struck the ground and overturned before coming to rest on its wheels in the median, facing north.
Murr and a passenger, 70-year-old Dorothy Williamson of Inavale, Nebraska, were taken to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph--Murr by Lifenet Helicopter, Williamson by Andrew County EMS. The Holt County Sheriff's Office, Atchison-Holt Ambulance, Andrew County EMS and the Holt County Fire Department assisted the patrol at the scene.