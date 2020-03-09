(Mound City) -- Two people were hurt in a one-vehicle accident in Holt County early Monday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver, a 17-year-old male, and a passenger, 21-year-old Tamela E. Rexilius of Lincoln, Nebraska, were taken by Atchison Holt Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph following the accident on northbound Interstate 29 a mile south of Mound City. Authorities say the juvenile's 2001 Honda Civic was in the northbound passing lane when it traveled off the west side of the roadway and overcorrected, causing it to skid out of control. The vehicle then returned to the roadway and slid off the east side, overturned and struck a fence before coming to rest on its wheels. The accident occurred shortly after midnight.
The Holt County Sheriff's Office, Mound City Police and the Mound City Rural Fire Department assisted the patrol at the scene.