(College Springs-Clarinda) -- At least one school administrator hopes sharing opportunities between the Clarinda and South Page school districts continues beyond this school year.
Earlier this year, school boards in both districts approved a tuition agreement, allowing South Page high school students to attend classes in Clarinda during the 2019-20 school year, as well as a shared activities agreement, allowing South Page's 7-12 students to participate in Clarinda's extracurricular activities--except for football. From his standpoint, South Page School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the sharing agreements have worked out well between the two districts.
"We're very happy with it," said Hood, "and extremely pleased that Clarinda works well with us on working through things. I would like to continue doing what we're doing for another year. But, it's been good for South Page, especially, and I hope it's been good for Clarinda, as well."
Hood anticipates the agreements will continue for at least another school year.
"The only thing that could potentially hinder that would be if we have some staff that end up leaving, and we can't hire them back," he said. "We may ask Clarinda if we can get another period a day. Right now, they go for three (periods), so we may be asking them for half a day next year, if we lose some staff, and can't hire them back."
While no formal discussions have been scheduled, Hood expects the possibility of whole grade sharing between Clarinda and South Page will be addressed in the future.
"You know, the whole grade sharing thing is something that will be discussed I'm assuming at some time," said Hood. "Financially, it makes sense for school districts to do that if they're to a point to where they're ready to share for more than part of a day. We don't believe that's where we're at right now."
Both districts also share food service directors--meaning Clarinda oversees South Page's meal services-- as well as a business instructor's position.