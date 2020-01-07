(Maryville) — A Hopkins man was given a suspended sentence and placed on probation after pleading guilty to a drug charge.
Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice says 43-year-old Nathan Blane was sentenced in district court Monday. Blane pleaded guilty to class C felony delivery of a controlled substance last month. He was given a suspended prison sentence and placed on probation for five years.
Blane was additionally ordered to serve 30 days in jail as shock time and to successfully complete the 4th Circuit Drug Court program.