(Pickering) -- A Hopkins man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old David S. Piveral was driving a 2005 Pontiac G6 eastbound on Route NN, approximately seven miles northeast of Pickering around 6:15 p.m. The patrol says Piveral crossed the center line, over-corrected and traveled off the south side of the roadway. The vehicle went airborne twice and started to roll. Piveral was ejected from the vehicle.
He was taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville by Nodaway County Ambulance where he was pronounced dead. The State Patrol was assisted by the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and Hopkins Fire and Rescue.