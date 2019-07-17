(KMAland) -- Nearly all of KMAland is included in an excessive heat warning for the rest of the week.
Weathereye Meteorologist Megan Mulford tells KMA News temperatures are expected to remain in the up 90's through Friday with heat indices above 110 degrees.
"We're going to see a long stretch of warm temperatures," said Mulford. "We have an upper level ridge moving back in place. You can think of it as a hill. It keeps all that cold air well to the north and brings in all the warm air with southerly winds. We're going to see wind gusts as high as 25-30 miles per hour. Those are going to be out of the south, so it's like a hot fan blowing everything around."
Mulford says individuals need to take the heat seriously.
"You really want to limit your outdoor activity, especially if you are prone to heat-related illnesses," said Mulford. "If you have to do any physical activity, do that in the morning or in the late evening. You don't want to leave any sort of animals or kids in the cars -- even with the windows cracked."
The National Weather Service reminds the public to stay in air conditioning when possible and to stay hydrated. Anyone with signs of heat stroke -- throbbing headache, no sweating, body temperature over 103 degrees, nausea, vomiting or rapid pulse -- should seek immediate medical care or call 911.