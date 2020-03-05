(Washington) -- Federal funding is on the way to address issues associated with the coronavirus' spread across the U.S.
By a 415-2 vote, the U.S. House Wednesday approved an $8.3 billion funding package aimed at boosting federal, state and local efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The bill includes more than $3 billion for research and development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, $2.3 billion in public health funding for prevention, preparedness and response, and nearly $1 billion for procurement of pharmaceutics and medical supplies. It also includes requirements that any vaccines developed using taxpayer funds be made available for purchase by the federal government at a fair and reasonable price. Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne was among the bill's supporters. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Axne says any vaccine developed must be affordable to the public.
"We're absolutely looking to ensure that the funding doesn't get pulled from other accounts, but are strictly used for this," she said, "that the vaccines are affordable and available to every single person that needs it. We are looking at hopefully giving things like interest-free loans being made available to small businesses impacted by the outbreak, state and local governments to get reimbursed for costs incurred, while assisting the federal response to the coronavirus outbreak."
While a vaccine for the virus has yet to be formulated, Axne reminds the public of some simple steps to avoid the virus' spread.
"It's just not going to be as quick as everybody would like," said Axne. "Things just don't happen like that overnight. The best that we can do--everybody needs to be doing right now--is avoiding close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you are sick, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, mouth as much as possible, and absolutely wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands."
The West Des Moines Democrat expressed concerns over the funding bill's delay, and questioned whether the federal government is prepared as it should be to handle coronavrius, considering certain spending cuts made by the Trump Administration.
"We have a lot of positions in the CDC that were left unfilled, unfortunately," she said. "And, we certainly have gaps in the system that this administration decided not to fill in positions, and not as support as much with the resources that were needed. So, I have faith we have incredibly smart scientists in this country. We're going to be able to get this figured. But, we are starting at a bit of a deficit since we don't have a full house working on this."
The bill now heads to the U.S. Senate, where it was expected to pass and sent to President Trump's desk.