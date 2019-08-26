(Shenandoah) – KMAland residents turned out in droves Monday night to hear information on one of the fastest growing commodities in agriculture.
“Hemp 101” was the title of a special presentation sponsored by the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association and Stripe Enterprises at the American Legion Country Club. Officials with American Hemp Ventures, Incorporated, an Aurora, Colorado-based company engaging growing and marketing of various hemp products, extolled the virtues of the crop before an estimated 150 people. Mark Spoone is the company’s president, chief executive officer and director. Spoone tells KMA News his company provides a wide variety of services specializing in commercial hemp development.
“We have genetics,” said Spoone. “We have farming that we own, we provide consulting services for third parties that are interested in doing more passive investment and growing hemp remotely. We have consulting services we provide for traditional farmers interested in converting current crops. We do extractions. We actually produce several lines of CBD-based products that are hemp-derived from our own goods. We also provide sales and marketing services, as well.”
Calling it a “super plant,” Spoone says hemp production lends itself to applications in food, fiber, fuel and medicine.
“The compounds within hemp have successfully treated various types of ailments and physical conditions,” he said. “We’ve seen the actual grain, itself, because a tremendous crop for producing grain for cattle and other types of livestock. The plant, itself, that’s derived from it is tremendous in producing both paper as well as textiles.
“It’s also a tremendous plant in the way of fiber remediation—meaning the idea of cleaning soils. They’re actually using hemp in three locations related to radiation—Fukushima, Three Mile Island, as well as Rocky Flats in Colorado. They’ve actually found that it can remove heavy metals and radiation from the ground.”
Action in the 2019 Iowa Legislative Session legalized hemp production in the state in the future. Based on Iowa farmers’ success in growing corn and soybeans. Spoone says hemp production has the potential to take off in this state.
“Iowa farmers are probably the best farmers of the world in our view of things,” said Spoone, “and their ability to take what they have, and create the maximum yield production. We don’t think there’s going to be a state that produces more hemp, more successfully that Iowa in the long haul. It’s just a matter of getting everybody in line, and coaching them in the right type of genetics, and the right time of growing processes.”
With commercial hemp a relatively new industry, Spoone says there are some potential pitfalls.
“It’s a new market,” he said. “We’ve got these massively high prices, market prices right now. We’ve got a fairly significant disparity between supply and demand, which is driving that premium pricing. So, because we don’t have 50-to-100 years of history like we do with the traditional crops, it’s very difficult for us to have a forward-looking answer in terms of spot markets in 2020, 2021 and beyond.”
State Senator Tom Shipley, the southwest Iowa lawmaker spearheading the bill legalizing hemp production in the state, was another guest speaker during the presentation.