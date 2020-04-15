(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt is handing out kudos to city employees for helping the city through the coronavirus crisis.
At the beginning of Tuesday night's electronic Shenandoah City Council meeting, Hunt said the city is blessed to have City Administrator A.J. Lyman, City Clerk/Treasurer Karla Gray and City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen taking care of the city during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hunt says the three have worked with entities such as the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association, Shenandoah Medical Center, the Shenandoah School District, Page County Public Health, Page County Emergency Management plus state and federal government during the crisis. He also says the city's department heads are united in keeping the city in good financial shape.
"We want to thank the police, fire, EMTs," said Hunt. "We want to thank Pella Corporation, which made face shields. We want to make Green Plains, who are now making hand sanitizers, since the ethanol isn't doing much. We want to thank the women who made face masks, and all the merchants who have taken a hit during this pandemic."
Hunt also says he sent a letter to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, asking her to lift social distancing standards in southwest Iowa, which has seen less coronavirus victims than other parts of the state.
"I told her to take into consideration not to go with a 'one size fits all' for the entire state," he said. "I told her our four counties down here--Fremont, Mills, Montgomery and Page--we have less than 10 cases. Thank God we don't have any deaths. But, I think she needs to open things up here for places that aren't having a big problem."
In addition, the council approved a resolution allowing the city administrator to operate the city in full compliance with the mayor's proclamation in response to COVID-19 back on March 25th. Lyman says the proclamation gives him certain authority.
"So, it gives me the authority to open and close city buildings and facilities, as needed," said Lyman, "and to designate employee essential, or direct them to stay home for the duration of this COVID, and to recall them for emergency services, and the like."
During the council meeting, Lyman said he's asked department heads to hold the line on expenditures, because of uncertainty over what coronavirus will do to tax revenues and the city budget.