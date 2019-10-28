(Sidney) -- Sidney's city government will have at least one fresh face at the beginning of the new year.
Sidney Mayor Paul Hutt opted not to run for reelection after six years as the city's mayor. Hutt was appointed to fill Doug Hobbie's vacancy in 2013, and was elected to a full term later that year. While saying he took a lot of time to decide, Hutt tells KMA News his family and career ultimately won out.
"It wasn't a decision I made lightly," said Hutt, "but, with family life, career, those sort of things, I felt like there were still a lot of things that could be done, a lot of things to do. Our water project hasn't gone forward as quickly as I hoped. Last time my election came up, I really thought we'd be able to get that underway, and get a good feeling on how that was going to do. So, I weighed all those options."
Hutt says his time as mayor coincided with a time of change in the community.
"There's a lot of changes that have happened since I took over," he said, "and not necessarily because of me, but I was able to be a part of them. We've added a new store in town. There's been some new businesses along the square. I feel like the downtown renovation project that I wasn't necessarily a part of--we're really starting to see the fruits of those labors. Our downtown looks really nice, and our square is loaded with businesses around it. That's something of a culture we wanted to keep, and I'm very happy with the way things have gone there."
Another change during Hutt's tenure involves infrastructure improvements.
"We had some road improvement projects, some street projects," said Hutt. "We've gotten some of this water stuff through the works as far as the underground portion of the project. We're very close on the wells, the water tower, and the water treatment plant."
Hutt also cites Sidney's Hometown Pride program as another positive development.
"You know, the Sidney Hometown Pride, and the Hometown Pride project in Fremont County--that was kicked off when I was there," he said. "It was probably after the first year, I believe, that was mayor. It's just a lot of positive things happening in Fremont County. Obviously, there's some things out of our control that are happening, but I think with the resiliency of our communities, and the way people rally around each other, I think there's a lot to be thankful for."
Three candidates are running to succeed Hutt as mayor in Super Vote I next Tuesday. All of the candidates are write-ins: Peter Johnson, Kenneth Brown and Fabian Bell.