(Sidney) -- More snags have developed in Sidney's massive water service renovation project.
Bidletting for the well field portion of the project took place at Monday night's Sidney City Council meeting. Despite receiving bids from three potential contractors, Sidney Mayor Paul Hutt tells KMA News the council tabled bids on the project so that it can award a contract for the new water treatment plant project simultaneously. Hutt, however, says the proposed plant, itself, faces delays.
"The water treatment plant has been held back again," said Hutt. "We're waiting for our permit to construct from the USDA. We don't have our comments back from the USDA. We do hope to have a bidletting on that as soon as we hear from them. It could be anytime within the next 30 days, but we are holding on that part of the project, again, because of the delay. The USDA has been busy with flooding, and those kind of concerns."
Hutt says new water wells are expected to be drilled before December 1st. Other delays have been encountered with construction of a new water tower, because of paperwork involving the history of the existing tower.
"We're 30-to-45 days out," he said. "We're still waiting for the State Historical Society to sign off on those funds, so that we can have those funds given to us to use on that project. We're still having some snags with the historical portion of it. We had an all-clear from a private third party, but I think they would like to see a little more done before it was torn down in preserving the history of the water tower."
Meanwhile, work continues on the first phase of the renovations--installation of new water distribution lines across the community. Hutt says the council granted Crain Construction more time to complete the project.
"They are running a little behind," said the mayor, "and asked for a few more weeks to get that completed. They're looking for operational by September 8th. The council awarded them September 6th. They're looking for a September 23rd final day--which is about three weeks longer than anticipated. Everything would be taken care of that time, in terms of tidying up and concrete repair--that short of thing."
While saying the renovations are moving slower than anticipated, Hutt expresses hope that the pace will quicken once all the paperwork is completed, and funding is secured.