(Sidney) -- Sidney's outgoing mayor says the community has a bright future with new leadership on board for 2020.
Monday was the last regular city council meeting for Paul Hutt as mayor. Hutt opted not to run for reelection in November after eight years as mayor. Hutt reflected on his time as mayor in a recent interview with KMA News.
"In thinking back on the things that we've experienced, and the projects we've had, and things like that," said Hutt, "it's been a real growing time for me. I've learned a lot. And, I think the city's gone through quite a bit of change in that time I've been here. Hopefully, we'll come out of this in a better spot than we've been before."
While some issues such as Sidney's water infrastructure project are still lingering, Hutt believes the city's new mayor, Peter Johnson, and the new city council members are up to the task of running the city.
"There's still a lot of good things to come," he said. "We've got a good council, and a good new mayor coming in. We're going to be in good shape with them. I'm just happy that I've had that experience, and be able to be a part of some of things that have gone on here. The sky's the limit for Sidney."
Hutt says Johnson, who was elected last month, brings a lot to the table as his successor.
"Peter's age, and the generation that he's from," said Hutt, "he'll be able to tap into some of that youth. I think he's got a great head on his shoulders, and obviously, with the schooling he's got, and the law background, that's going to come in very handy with everything we do here from the city government angle. I think he's got a lot of fire, he's got some great ideas. I think we're in really good hands."
Hutt, who is self-employed, expects his wife and four children to occupy most of his free time after his tenure as mayor ends Tuesday. But, he's not ruling out involvement in city affairs in the future.
"You know, I haven't ruled that out at all," he said. "It's a possibility, maybe in a different position. That would be nice. Once you get into that, and you've got it in your blood, it kind of stays there. So, we'll let it rest for a couple of years here, and we'll see what happens."
New council members recently sworn in were Kenneth Brown, LouAnn Kyle, Anne Travis and Steven Gamber. Fabian Bell is the lone holdover from the previous council.