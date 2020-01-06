(Bartlett) -- At least one interchange along Interstate 29 in Fremont County may be back in service by the end of the month.
Repairs to the I-29 Bartlett ramps are nearing completion. Scott Suhr is District 4 planner for the Iowa Department of Transportation. Suhr tells KMA News the ramps have been closed since floodwaters consumed the interstate last March.
"It'll be nice to have it open," said Suhr. "Number one, it gives another route to commuters and people in that area, so that they don't have to drive a large distance out of travel. We do have a couple more ramps in that area--particularly in McPaul--that still have some devastation and destruction that need to be repaired. Water levels are currently going down in some of those locations. So, we'll take a look at them, and begin to do some repairs there as we can."
Progress is also reported in the continuing repairs along Highway 2 between Percival and Nebraska City. Suhr says the most recent development involved reopening the eastbound lanes.
"Eastbound lanes have been open," he said. "The bridge is open up to traffic--the new one they've been working on. Crews will then begin to remove the westbound bridge on Iowa 2, then traffic will be head to head in the eastbound lanes. Right now, we're kind of targeting June for the completion of that work on Iowa 2."
Repairs also continue at Highway 34--another major road damaged by floodwaters in 2019.
"There's a one-lane closure on U.S. 34 near the location of the Iowa/Nebraska line," said Suhr. "That closure does not really affect a whole lot, other than it's for corps of engineers going in and out, to repair the levees along U.S. 34."
Helping spur construction progress is unseasonably dry warm weather--a stark difference to the cold and snow of January last year. Suhr says the lack of snow has been helpful for more reason than one.
"It's been kind of a blessing to get some of this work done," he said, "and also to not have to worry about immediate flooding, or whether water levels will come back up immediately. So, yeah, we're able to get quite a bit of work done. Plus, the warmer temperatures have allowed us to work a little bit later in the season.
"We are, of course, keeping an eye on things north of here, to see how much snowfall we'll get this winter, and even snowfall in our area this winter, to see if it will impact this area again next year. So, we're keeping an eye on that, as well."
As always, motorists can track the latest developments on the DOT's road condition website, 511ia.org.