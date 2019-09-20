(Honey Creek) -- Interstate 29 has been shut down north of Council Bluffs due to floodwaters.
According to the Iowa DOT, I-29 is closed from the Crescent exit to Loveland. The closure occurred overnight. Interstate 29 traffic will be detoured using I-680 and I-80. For more information, go to 511ia.org.
There's water over I-29 north of Council Bluffs this morning (9-20 at 7 a.m.). It's closed between exits 61 and 71. The detour route uses I-80 and I-680. We're hopeful the river will recede fairly quickly, but please check the 511 app or https://t.co/NU8slUzqAi for updates. pic.twitter.com/x7XHH3wTNU— Southwest Iowa 511 (@IA511SW) September 20, 2019