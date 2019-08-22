(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Department of Transportation officials are hoping motorists are getting used to a major traffic adjustment in the Council Bluffs area.
As we reported earlier, Interstate 80 eastbound travelers wanting to reach destinations within Council Bluffs--namely 24th Street or the South Expressway--must choose local lanes such as Exit 1B or I-29 South/I-80 East Local. Eastbound drivers wanting to travel through the area without stopping should choose express lanes to travel swiftly through the area, and avoid merging traffic. The change began Monday.
Scott Suhr is District 4 planner for the DOT's Atlantic office. Suhr tells KMA News the changes were made to ensure smoother traffic flows on that stretch of I-80.
"The whole purpose of the dual divided freeway," said Suhr, "is just that--so that we can keep traffic moving through this area without having huge delays, or having to detour traffic off. So, we're able to utilize some of the pavement we've been working on the last couple of years, to put traffic on that while we're removing the old, existing pavement, and basically rebuilding that stretch of roadway."
Additionally, access to eastbound I-80 from the South Expressway will be closed until late fall 2019. Access for South Expressway traffic destined for I-29 southbound will not change.
Other phases of the Council Bluffs interstate system's renovation are planned through the 2024-25 construction year. Suhr says the next major phase involves a major reconstruction of I-29 from Nebraska Avenue north to 25th Street.
"We'll be having a series of slip ramps that will allow access to 9th Avenue to Broadway," he said, "which currently, there is no access to Broadway off of I-29. That will be an improvement at that location. That work is already underway to some degree--some phases are underway. That work will start to ramp up in the next 2-to-3 years."
As always, more information on Iowa road projects is available from the DOT's website, 511ia.org.