(Percival) -- Two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop along Interstate 29 in Fremont County Tuesday evening.
Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports deputies pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation at the 10 mile marker of I-29, just south of Percival. During the investigation, deputies located drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and THC Butane Hash Oil. Authorities then arrested 28-year-old Matthew Gingell of Mission, Kansas and 23-year-old Mikayla Croskell of Lee's Summit, Missouri.
Both Gingell and Croskell were transported to the Fremont County Law Enforcement Center. Gingell was held on $1,000 bond and a hold for Olathe, Kansas for an outstanding warrant. Croskell was held on $1,000 bond.