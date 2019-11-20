(Essex) -- Essex school officials are preparing for an upcoming visit from the state.
Essex Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News that the Iowa Department of Education will conduct a comprehensive site visit of the district on December 4th. He says the state's impending visit was discussed during Tuesday night's regular school board meeting.
"We just wanted to make sure the school board knew that the DOE was coming," Wells said. "The state will be looking at our teacher licensures, our schedule, student achievement data, and our teacher files. It's a very comprehensive visit and they want to make sure we're doing everything that we're supposed to be doing."
Wells called the upcoming visit an important day for the district.
"All of the turmoil last year caused a lot of grief," Wells said. "And, the state is aware of those things. They are coming in to see what the climate is like in our school. We had a few citations last year. One was for social studies because we didn't offer enough classes. We have fixed that."
Wells says the Essex School District is "well prepared" for the state's review.
"We have been working on this for several weeks now and we feel really good about that," Wells said. "Overall, things are going very well here in Essex. Even though we had a lot of open enrollments out at the beginning of the year, we have seen a lot of these people coming back to our district. Just last night at the board meeting we approved two new open enrollments into Essex. As we add new programs, we think we can attract other kids from other districts that are interested in those opportunities."
Wells says state officials are planning a similar site visit in the Hamburg School District on December 5th.