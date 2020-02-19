(Shenandoah) -- Page County officials are pleased with the progress of a major infrastructure project north of Shenandoah.
Work continues on the new A Avenue Bridge over the East Nishnabotna River. Page County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News contractors completed a major milestone Tuesday with the setting of beams for the new structure.
"The contractors set beams on the middle span of the bridge," said King. "It took a little while for the beams to get there, but once the trucks were in place along the roads strung out there, the contractor set four beams. On Thursday, the north span beams will be delivered, and they'll place those. Next week, we plan to set the south span."
In fact, King says the A Avenue project is on a faster pace than the construction of the East Washington Street Bridge near Clarinda two years ago.
"If this would be compared to the big bridge built near Clarinda a couple of years ago," he said, "we are ahead of that schedule. There's nothing magical about the schedules, but this is proceeding well--very timely construction."
King says relatively calm weather conditions this winter have helped expedite construction.
"It's been an ideal winter--not too cold," said King. "So, we were able to pour concrete without worrying about temperatures overnight. It's decent weather for the men to work in--we haven't had a lot of inclement weather that slows construction. It's been an ideal winter for construction."
With the current progress, he says the project is still on target for a summertime completion.
"We can anticipate a deck placement in April, with good weather," he said. "We need several days of good weather for the deck to be placed, then cured. Of course, once the deck's on does not mean the bridge is ready for traffic. But in the summer of 2020, we should have that bridge reopened to traffic."
Last fall, the supervisors awarded the construction contract to Godbersen-Smith Construction Company, with a bid of more than $1.7 million. A Avenue remains closed from the Rapp Park Recreation Area to 170th Street for the duration.