(Shenandoah) -- Iowa State Patrol officials have released the identity of the person killed in a motorcycle versus car accident near Shenandoah Tuesday evening.
The patrol says 72-year-old Gary Wayne Taylor Sr. of Shenandoah was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident near the intersection of Highway 2 and C Avenue. Authorities say a 1997 GMC Jimmy driven by 72-year-old Michael Gene Flynn of Shenandoah was eastbound on 2 when he slowed down to make a left turn at C Avenue. Taylor's eastbound motorcycle was traveling behind Flynn's vehicle. Authorities say Taylor braked hard and went left of the center line when Flynn was turning and broadsided the GMC on the driver's side.
Flynn was not hurt. The Page County Sheriff's Office, Shenandoah Fire, Shenandoah Police and multiple first responders assisted at the scene.