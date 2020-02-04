(Des Moines) -- The first results of Iowa's Democratic Presidential Caucuses are expected to be released later this afternoon.
Iowa Democratic Party officials released a statement indicating the majority of the caucus results will be released at 4 p.m. A statement from IDP Communications Director Mandy McClure says, "moving forward--just like we would have on caucus night--we will continue to release results as we are able to. We are also executing plans and procedures to gather paper documents, and chasing any additional precincts to report results as we normally would on caucus night."
Earlier, officials said a coding error in the reporting app used by precinct chairs prevented the party from releasing results Monday night.