(Des Moines) -- Two Iowans who recently returned from China are being tested for novel coronavirus.
Iowa Department of Public Health Medical Director and State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati says the two people are under voluntary home confinement while officials conduct the necessary tests.
"These individuals are isolated with public health supervision and this testing is being done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," said Pedati. "We anticipate those results will likely come back to us in several days."
Pedati cautions that the travelers are only being tested for the virus and have not been diagnosed with anything. This time of year, Pedati says respiratory ailments are common.
"It's important to remember that this is peak respiratory virus season," said Pedati. "Like many of us, travelers coming from China are more likely to have symptoms related to a common virus such as flu. It's possible that we will be detecting those people because we are monitoring them more closely."
The deadly virus originated in Wuhan, China and has been blamed for over 500 deaths worldwide so far. Pedati says her department is not releasing additional information about the two Iowans, including what airports they transited through.
“We always balance patient privacy and security with sharing information that is important to protecting the public’s health. We do that thoughtfully and in accordance with state and federal laws,” said Pedati. “So, in this circumstance, we’re not going to be providing any additional information about the patients or their location to the public.”
Pedati says there is no immediate threat to the public while they await test results.
“There’s no recommended action that the general public needs to take at this time," said Pedati. "Now, if that were to change, we would certainly adjust accordingly.”
Pedati urges anyone who has traveled to China in the last two weeks to contact their health care provider, so that they can be on the lookout for symptoms.