(Des Moines) – Iowa Department of Public Health officials announced Sunday that 77 additional positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed.
The addition cases brings the statewide total to 1,587. There have been an additional 383 negative tests for a total of 16,005 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. Sunday’s results do not reflect a complete 24-hour cycle of testing as IDPH is currently transitioning to new reporting time frames.
An addition seven deaths were reported in Iowa, six of which occurred in Linn County. Two of the victims were between 61-to-80 years old, while four elderly adults were 81 years old or older. The other death was a elderly Washington County resident, age 81 and older.
Not listed among the latest cases is the first confirmed case in Cass County. IDPH officials notified Cass County officials of the confirmed case Sunday morning.
According to the IDPH, 674 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19.