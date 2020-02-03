(Shenandoah) -- A long-time law enforcement official says, if he is reelected, this will be his last term.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer -- who is running for the Republican nomination for sheriff in 2020 -- says he will hang it up in 2024 if he is reelected. Palmer told a room of caucusgoers in Shenandoah Monday that after over three decades in law enforcement, he will be ready for retirement after one more term.
"I'm proud to say that I serve, that I do every day and I will continue to serve as long as I'm reelected this next term," said Palmer. "However, this will be my last term. I make no bones about it. One way or another, this will be my last term. I will be 55 at the end of this term and at that point, I will have 34 years of full-time law enforcement and almost 35 if you include my part-time work when I started with the sheriff's office as a jailer. That's a long time."
Palmer credited his staff for their work in protecting the citizens of Page County.
"It isn't a one-man show," said Palmer. "It's everybody. We have probably the best group of people in the Page County Sheriff's Office. From the deputies, to the jailers, to our civil and to our reserve deputies. We now have nine of those. Five that are certified and four that are real close -- within one month. That means they will be out there doing everything we can do and assisting."
Palmer also highlighted a major accomplishment under his watch.
"We have done something that has never been done," said Palmer. "We now have pretty much 24-hour full-time coverage. That means there is usually a deputy out 23.5-24 hours a day. That's never happened in Page County before. During my tenure, we did this."
Candidates for county office have until March 25th to file nomination papers for the June 2nd primary.