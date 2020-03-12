(KMAland) -- The Iowa high school state speech contests for this weekend have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
According to a press release from the Iowa High School Speech Association, all upcoming state speech contests at Kuemper, Abraham Lincoln, Starmont, and Grinnell have been canceled for this Saturday, March 14th. Additionally, the All-State Festival on March 30th at the University of Northern Iowa has been canceled.
The IHSSA's release states the cancellations were made for the health and safety of students, coaches, judges, and the host schools. The association encourages local schools to hire judges to review and rate their students. Any student who is selected as an All-State speaker will receive a medal and recognition.