(Glenwood) -- A traffic stop leads to a drug arrest in Mills County early Tuesday morning.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Ahmon Ellis O'Hara of Harvey, Illinois was arrested near the intersection of 360th Street and Highway 34 on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. O'Hara is being held in the Mills County Jail on $2,000 bond.
Additionally, a Council Bluffs man faces Mills County charges for probation violation. The sheriff's office says 32-year-old Aaron Justin Bible was arrested Monday afternoon at the Pottawattamie County Jail. He's being held in the Mills County Jail on $2,000 bond.