(Burlington Junction) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Monday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2012 Ford F-250 pickup driven by 32-year-old Jacob J. Poulos of Genesco, Illinois was westbound on U.S. Highway 136 in Burlington Junction when it traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. Poulos was taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville.
The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and West Nodaway Fire and Rescue assisted the patrol at the scene.