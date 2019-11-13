(Washington) -- While the historic impeachment inquiry hearings against President Trump are underway, Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says other issues are pending in the nation's capital.
While the West Des Moines Democrat has no direct involvement in hearings centered on the president's alleged efforts to recruit Ukrainian assistance in his reelection campaign, she says she will watching the hearings closely. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Axne says it's important for the public to watch the hearings.
"I think the most important piece--and it's why we voted two weeks ago to provide a path forward for public hearings--is that the American people will be able to directly hear from the witnesses," said Axne. "So, I think that's what's important for our democracy, and for people who wanted to make sure this was a more transparent process."
Like other congressional members, Axne plans to review transcripts of the hearing.
"After the committees (hearings), we get access--obviously everybody will--to the transcripts," she said. "I'll be listening to what the intelligence committee is doing, and what the answers look like with the folks who are testifying, and continuing to get the information we need to protect our country."
In talking with constituents over the week, Axne says people are worried about other issues--including those involving trade.
"As I've told them while the two committees--the intelligence and judiciary committees--continue to work on the impeachment inquiry," said Axne, "I'm going to continue to work hard, and keep our priorities first. Lowering the cost of prescription drugs is one of the things we've been talking about in our town hall events. Certainly addressing the trade issues involving the USMCA--which, incidentally, looks better and better every day in getting it passed this year."
Axne also reiterated her support in protecting the whistleblower's identity in the Trump-Ukrainian scandal. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.