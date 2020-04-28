(Des Moines) -- Organizers of a proposed new bike ride across the state have cancelled the inaugural event.
Iowa's Ride was scheduled to begin July 12th in Dubuque and included stops in Monticello, Vinton, Eldora, Clarion, Emmetsburg, Sheldon and Rock Rapids. Officials with the event say it would not be feasible or safe to conduct the event due to COVID-19 concerns. Riders who had signed up have until May 15th to request a refund.
The ride was launched by the former director of RAGBRAI as a different option. RAGBRAI officials announced earlier this month that they were cancelling this year's event.