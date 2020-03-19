(KMAland) -- While most people have had their lives disrupted with the coronavirus pandemic, the deadline to file income taxes is quickly approaching.
The Treasury Department announced this week that the deadline for paying federal income taxes is being pushed 90 days to July 15th. Lisa Irvin is an enrolled agent with the IRS and the main tax preparer for New Era Tax and Accounting. She says the deadline applies to payments only, but tax returns must still be filed by April 15th.
"Anyone with a federal balance due that is due on April 15th is getting a three-month extension to July 15th," said Irvin. "That includes any income tax payments and any first quarter estimated payments that people might be making. What's actually funny about that is that second quarter estimated payments are still due in June. We haven't heard anything that would push that second quarter out, but any payments that are due April 15th, they have been pushed back to July 15th."
Individuals and businesses can still request an extension to file their taxes past the April 15th deadline. Additionally, Irvin says state tax returns in Iowa still must be filed and paid by their normal deadline as of now.
"We have not heard anything from the state of Iowa yet and that's not surprising," said Irvin. "If they do do something, it does take them a little while after the federal government announces something. The state of Iowa has a tendency to march to their own drum when it comes to income taxes, so I don't know if we will see anything. We really haven't heard a lot out of the Department of Revenue at this point."
New Era Tax and Accounting has offices in Sidney and Glenwood. Irvin says they are encouraging the public to use the drop box and to conduct appointments over the phone or through video conferencing to limit face-to-face contact.
"We've taken some internal controls to protect ourselves from those things," said Irvin. "Using gloves, hand sanitizer, washing our hands multiple times per day. Sometimes, we will actually put the documents into what we're calling 'document quarantine.' We'll scan the documents with gloves or wash our hands immediately afterwards, then we'll put the documents to the side just in case they do have some contamination in them. We will then work from electronic copies of them."
With many businesses closed and money getting in short supply in some households, Irvin says the IRS has had a quick turnaround on getting refunds to most filers.
"Anyone that's getting a rather large refund -- whether it be from multiple children and the child tax credit or earned income credit families -- those returns are being held up, but it doesn't have anything to do with the pandemic going," said Irvin. "It's actually something we've seen since the beginning of the filing season. Anybody with standard one or two kids, getting some of their withholdings back, those refunds are actually coming through pretty quick. Sometimes in as little as a week."
Irvin says refunds from the state of Iowa are taking between six and eight weeks to be processed, which is typical. Anyone with questions on tax regulations or filing their returns can contact Irvin at (712) 374-2003 or visit neweratax.com. Irvin also encourages people to check out their Facebook page for updates.