(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah School District voters can learn more about the upcoming bond issue referendum at two special meetings next week.
School officials and members of Invest to Grow Success--the bond issue's campaign committee--are holding two public information sessions Monday evening. The first meeting takes place at 5 p.m. at Leisure Hall in Farragut. The Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium in Shenandoah is the site of the second meeting at 7 p.m. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News the meetings are designed to educate the public on the $14.7 million bond issue on the November 5th general election ballot.
"Those sessions are really designed for people to get more information on the upcoming school bond issue referendum we're voting on November 5th," said Nelson. "We're looking forward to having the public in, and being able to answer questions. We'll have staff available for them to talk to. We're also having a gentleman named Tim Siebert who is with the C.A. Nelson construction management group, because he's been very involved in helping us with our planning process. He will be there, and available to share information with us that night."
Nelson says it's important for voters to hear accurate information on the referendum.
"There's a big decision to make," she said. "It's not a decision we can make on our own. So, we want the public to come in, and get more information about what the plan looks like, some of the costs, and how it affects people. We can distribute information, but one really good way is just to invite the public in, and have a good conversation in Monday night. We're really looking forward to that, both in Farragut, and at the high school."
Comprised of up to 20 members, Invest to Grow Success has launched a full court press in pushing for the bond issue's passage.
"They have a nice-sized group, and contacts beyond that," said Nelson. "They're really working to get information out about the bond issue, and information people on their desire to get that bond issue passed. They have been out in parades, they have put out some information on Facebook, and they are trying to get that information out to the public, as well."
If approved by a 60% supermajority, the bond issue would cover renovations to Shenandoah High School, including a Career Technical Education, or CTE expansion, a new gym/fitness center and repurposing the high school's classrooms for STEM-based programming. STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.