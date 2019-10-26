(Creston) -- State and local officials are once again asking for information in a year-and-a-half old Creston homicide case.
On Valentine's Day 2018, Creston Police officers conducted a welfare check at 300 East Montgomery Street, Apartment 3. Officers found the apartment's resident, 45-year-old Paul Allen Scheel, dead. An autopsy determined Scheel's death was a homicide.
Since that day, Creston Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's Major Crime Unit have worked to find the person or persons responsible for Scheel's death. Despite this work, the case remains unsolved.
Law enforcement and Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa are partnering to ask for the public’s assistance. Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa is offering a reward up to $1,000 dollars for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved in the homicide. You can contact Crime Stoppers by going to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa's website and giving a web tip, or call 515-223-1400. Remember: All tipsters can remain anonymous.