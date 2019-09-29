(Barnard, MO) -- A St. Joseph woman was injured after her vehicle hydroplaned and crashed along U.S. Highway 71 in Nodaway County on Sunday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Brianna Gramer was southbound on 71 -- four miles west of Barnard -- around 7:25 a.m. The patrol says her 2019 Nissan hydroplaned and went off the east side of the roadway. The vehicle struck an embankment and came to rest facing south.
Gramer was transported by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries. She was wearing a seat belt. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, Maryville Fire and Rescue, and multiple first responders assisted at the scene.